Treble-chasing Juventus set sights on scudetto

Cool-headed midfielder Sami Khedira has called for focus as treble-chasing Juventus seek to wrap up a record Serie A title with a derby win over Torino.



A Juventus win Saturday, coupled with a Roma defeat at Europa League-chasing AC Milan Sunday, would take the champions' lead over the capital side to 12 points with three games to play.



But securing a record sixth consecutive scudetto, says Khedira, is just one step on a road that he hopes will see Juventus claim an unprecedented club treble, seven years after Jose Mourinho achieved the feat with Inter Milan, in 2010 .



Both are tied at the top on 25 goals, with Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) on 24 and Higuain still in contention, a year after triumphing thanks to a new Serie A record of 36 goals, on 23 so far this season.

...