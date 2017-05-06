Liverpool legend Garcia returns to Beirut

Former Liverpool midfielder and legend Luis Garcia made his second trip to Lebanon in less than 10 days, saying that two trips to the same country in that timespan sent a clear message to the world.



The former Spanish national team player added that despite the number of exceptional players on the current Liverpool squad, he most wished he could play with Brazilian magician Philippe Coutinho.



When asked what his most memorable moment was with the Reds, other than winning the Champions League, Garcia said the first-leg quarterfinal game that year was unforgettable.



The Official LFC Fan Club of Lebanon will take Garcia on a day filled with sightseeing around the country Saturday.

...