Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier

Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.



Dier and his team mates looked crestfallen after the final whistle at the London Stadium where Manuel Lanzini's 65th-minute goal for the hosts left Tottenham's hopes of overhauling Chelsea hanging by the slenderest of threads.



Had they won for a 10th match in a row they would have moved a point behind Chelsea with three games left.



As it stands Chelsea could wrap up the title with wins against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion before Tottenham are next in action against Manchester United in their final home game at White Hart Lane on May 14 .

