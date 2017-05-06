Silva, De Bruyne orchestrate City's 5-0 win over Palace

Manchester City playmakers David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola's team rediscovered its attacking potency at Etihad Stadium to cement a top-four place.



Running an open game from central midfield, Silva and De Bruyne both scored and played a part in another goal curled home sweetly by Vincent Kompany.



City recorded its biggest league win under Guardiola, having often struggled to put away teams at home because of wayward finishing and poor defending.



It was Silva's 50th goal for the club.

...