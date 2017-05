Borussia Dortmund edged past Hoffenheim 2-1 on Saturday to move into third place in the Bundesliga with two matches left and take a big step towards securing a spot in next season's Champions League group stage.



An early goal from Marco Reus and a late one from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent Dortmund up to 60 points, two ahead of fourth-placed Hoffenheim, who cut the deficit with a late penalty.



Hoffenheim pulled a goal back with an 86th-minute penalty from Andrej Kramaric.

