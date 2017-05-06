Controversial Verratti goal helps PSG keep pressure on Monaco

A hotly contested goal by Marco Verratti helped Paris Saint-Germain to a comfortable 5-0 win over bottom club Bastia on Saturday as the reigning champions kept the pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.



With Blaise Matuidi down in the Bastia area and the ball having gone out for a throw, visiting goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca went to check on the PSG midfielder.



Cavani had his penalty saved by Leca after being brought down by Alexander Djiku, but PSG were not finished there.



It was Cavani's 33rd league goal of a superb season, and his 47th in 47 games in all competitions.

...