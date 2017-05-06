Birthday brace for Mertens as Napoli go second

Dries Mertens hit a brace on his 30th birthday to maintain his bid for the top goalscorer award as Napoli cruised to a 3-1 win over Cagliari to move up to second in Serie A.



With three games remaining for Napoli this campaign, Mertens is now tied with Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, the pair just one goal shy of leading duo Andrea Belotti of Torino and Edin Dzeko of Roma.



Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and captain Marek Hamsik, with a spectacular lob from midfield that almost beat out-of-position 'keeper Rafael, all came close in a one-sided opening half.

...