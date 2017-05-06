'MSN' hit 100 mark as Barca pile pressure on Madrid

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were all on target as Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-1 to heap the pressure on Real Madrid, who travel to Granada later on Saturday.



Victory moved Barca three points clear of Madrid at the top of La Liga, but Real have four games left to the Catalans' two.



Barca's 'MSN' front three have now scored a combined 102 goals this season and the hosts had too much firepower for a Villarreal side that remains six points off the top four in fifth.



However, Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu continued his brilliant form to bring the visitors levels just 11 minutes later when he streaked clear of Gerard Pique before slotting home his seventh goal in six games.

