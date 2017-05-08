Real, Barca win as title race heats up

Real Madrid produced a ruthless first-half display to thrash already-relegated Granada 4-0 Saturday and remain on course for a first league title in five years, while Barcelona hammered Villarreal 4-1 .



Barca's formidable front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar all scored as the champions inflicted the heaviest league defeat of the season on Villarreal, who have the second best defensive record in Spain's top flight.



Neymar was in sensational form in his second game back from suspension and nudged Barcelona ahead in the 21st minute after pouncing on a deflected pass from Messi.



Suarez powered the ball under the Villarreal goalkeeper in the 69th to score his third goal in two games and the 100th for the feted front three this campaign, while Messi grabbed the fourth with a deft chip from the penalty spot in the 82nd.

