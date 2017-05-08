Five things we learned in the Bundesliga this week

Tom Starke was Bayern Munich's hero on a rare appearance, RB Leipzig celebrate their direct Champions League place and Hoffenheim's coach Julian Nagelsmann lets off steam at a referee.



Bayern Munich's third-choice goalkeeper Tom Starke, 36, rescued the 2016-17 Bundesliga champions with a penalty save in Saturday's 1-0 win over Darmstadt, who are now relegated. It was Starke's first Bundesliga appearance this season with first-choice Manuel Neuer and reserve Sven Ulreich both injured for the last two games.



Starke saved an 86th-minute penalty attempt by Hamit Altintop to spare Bayern's blushes.



Starke has won 14 titles with Bayern – yet has played just eight games in all competitions in five years for the Bavarian giants.



Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann let rip after experienced referee Felix Brych missed a clear offside for Borussia Dortmund's opening goal in a 2-1 away defeat.

