Not letup in Inter woes, Palermo relegated after draw

Palermo relegated after draw



Palermo, who have employed five different coaches this season, were finally relegated after drawing 1-1 at Chievo and Lazio continued their free-scoring run with a remarkable 7-3 win over Sampdoria.



The Sicilians, who are one off the bottom with 20 points, were left 12 adrift of safety with three games to play after Empoli beat Bologna 3-1 .



Keita Balde Diao gave Lazio a second-minute lead but the game turned when Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar fouled the Senegalese, was sent off and conceded a penalty, converted by Ciro Immobile, in the 20th minute.

