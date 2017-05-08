Monaco take a step closer to French title

Player of the year nominee Bernardo Silva was on target as Monaco eased to a 3-0 win at Nancy Saturday to leave them on the brink of a first French title since 2000 .



It was a seventh league goal of the season for the Portuguese winger, who was nominated for France's player of the year award along with PSG's Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani and Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette.



Earlier, a hotly contested Verratti goal helped PSG to a comfortable 5-0 win over bottom club Bastia.



With Blaise Matuidi down in the Bastia area and the ball having gone out for a throw, visiting goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca went to check on the PSG midfielder.



It was Cavani's 33rd league goal of a superb season, and his 47th in 47 games in all competitions.

...