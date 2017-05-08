Ansar edge Safa for record 14th Cup crown

The win was a much-needed boost for Ansar after a mediocre season.
Ahed rout Ansar to claim fifth league title
Ahed beat Safa to edge closer to league title
Zgharta conquer Ansar as Ahed close in on title
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Ahed rout Ansar to claim fifth league title
Ahed beat Safa to edge closer to league title
Zgharta conquer Ansar as Ahed close in on title
Ansar recover for win, Nejmeh stumble
Oumari strike helps Cedars sink Macedonia
Maatouk stars as Cedars obliterate Laos
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE