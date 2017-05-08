Newcastle win Championship, Blackburn relegated

Newcastle United sewed up the Championship title Sunday, beating Barnsley 3-0 to finish above Brighton & Hove Albion and return to the Premier League with a bang on a frantic final day at both ends of England's second-tier.



Brighton finished second after drawing 1-1 at midtable Aston Villa, while at the other end of the table Nottingham Forest pulled off a narrow escape as 1995 Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers were relegated.



Glenn Murray put Brighton ahead from the penalty spot but Jack Grealish levelled for Villa in the 89th minute to break Brighton hearts.

...