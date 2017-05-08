Arsenal sink United to revive top-four bid, Liverpool held

Arsenal are back in the hunt to qualify for the Champions League after Arsene Wenger finally got the better of Jose Mourinho in a 2-0 win over Manchester United, while Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton Sunday. Wenger had failed to win any of his previous 14 competitive clashes against Mourinho dating back to 2004, with his only victory over his old rival coming in the 2015 Community Shield when the Portuguese coach was in charge of Chelsea.



Sixth-placed Arsenal are now six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with four games to play, while Pep Guardiola's side have only three matches remaining.



Downplaying his rivalry with Mourinho, Wenger said: "It is not manager against manager.



Fifth-placed United remain four points behind City with three games left.



Liverpool are up to third, five points ahead of United, who have a game in hand.

...