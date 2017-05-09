Critics question Mourinho’s negative approach

A blizzard of statistics accompanies each Premier League game these days and Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal threw up a particularly damning one – no Mourinho team has scored away against a "big six" team since January 2015 when Chelsea lost 5-3 to Spurs.



This season United have appeared particularly negative in drawing blanks at every major rival, with the same expected at Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday when Mourinho predicted it will be impossible to compete properly three days after the Europa League semifinal second leg against Celta Vigo.



Mourinho believes it will be "impossible" to finish in the top four but that might be down to his own negativity in a season when other teams, most notably Spurs, have reaped rewards for adventure.



So next season could define Mourinho.

