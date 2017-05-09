Juve again look for Europe greatness

Once again, Juventus are out to prove themselves on the European stage.



However, with more or less the same squad, Juventus reached the Champions League final the following year and have continued to grow under Massimiliano Allegri.



There was widespread anguish among Juventus fans in 2014 when Conte was replaced by Allegri, who had been fired by AC Milan just a few months previously. But Allegri guided the team to their first Champions League final in 12 years as well as back-to-back league and cup doubles, and Juventus are now looking at a possible treble – and a first European title in more than two decades.



Juventus then meet Lazio in the Italian Cup final.

...