Things get Messi for Iranian lookalike

The furore began a few months ago when Parastesh's football-mad father pressured the 25-year-old into posing in a No. 10 Barcelona jersey and sending the pictures to a sports website.



"I sent them one night and by the morning they had called me and said I should come in quickly for an interview," he told AFP.



Despite his early reluctance, Parastesh soon grew into his new role, cutting his hair like Messi and often donning the Barca jersey when he goes out.



Iranians are obsessed with football, and Parastesh finds himself constantly besieged by fans looking for a selfie.

