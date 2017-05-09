Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardize contract negotiations with players.



If Arsenal stay out of the top four, it would be the first time the London club has failed to qualify for the Champions League in more than two decades under Wenger.



Wenger expressed regret that he had been unable to give striker Lucas Perez more games. Perez has scored eight times in 21 appearances for Arsenal since joining in August.

