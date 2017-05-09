Real will attack Atletico despite Champions League tie lead: Zidane

The prospect of going out to pile more misery on Atletico will be music to the ears of Ronaldo, who has scored eight times in the last three Champions League games and also hit a treble in the quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.



The Portuguese player has shone in games against Real's neighbors this season, also scoring all three goals in their 3-0 win at Atletico in the league in November.



The scorer of a sensational volley against Bayer Leverkusen to win the 2002 Champions League for Real, Zidane joined an elite group to have won the Champions League as a player and a coach when he steered Los Blancos to a penalty shoot-out victory over Atletico last year.

