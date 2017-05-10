Juve outclass Monaco to book CL final berth

A stunning Dani Alves volley helped Juventus stroll into their second Champions League final in three years Tuesday as a 2-1 win on the night completed a 4-1 aggregate victory over outclassed Monaco.



On this evidence, Massimiliano Allegri's sinewy, battle-hardened squad stand a good chance of adding to the club's meager return of two triumphs when they meet either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3 .



Allegri made only one change from last week's first leg lineup but was soon forced to restore it as Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, returning from suspension, lasted only 10 minutes before limping off to make way for Claudio Marchisio.



A goal was coming and it duly arrived 12 minutes before the break after a move that began with a Buffon throw out.

