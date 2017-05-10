‘We’re not from Beverly Hills,’ Ramos warns Atletico

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos insists the European champions will not be cowered by an intimidating atmosphere as they visit Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon for the final time Wednesday.



Los Blancos are looking to seal their place in the Champions League final once more and enjoy a commanding 3-0 first leg lead.



And Ramos hit back at the simplification of the rivalry between the two Madrid giants as Real's riches against Atletico's hard work.



However, Atletico have consistently fallen short against Real in the Champions League.



However, the size of Atletico's task is illustrated by the fact that Real have scored in all of their last 60 games stretching back over a year.



Atletico's injury crisis at right-back is expected to be resolved by the return of Juanfran after three weeks out.

...