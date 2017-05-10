Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run

Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement Tuesday.



Inter monopolized the title in the five years following the Calciopoli corruption scandal in 2006 which saw Juventus relegated.



In 2010 they completed a treble of the league, domestic Cup and Champions League under Jose Mourinho, who left for Real Madrid after lifting the club's third European Cup.



Inter have struggled since the Portuguese's departure, however, and Pioli was their ninth coach in seven years.

...