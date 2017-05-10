FIFA Ethics Committee were investigating hundreds of cases: Borbely

Ousted FIFA Ethics investigator Cornel Borbely said Wednesday his committee were looking into "several hundred" cases of possible wrongdoing, some involving senior officials.



FIFA's ruling council decided Tuesday not to renew the mandate of Borbely and chief ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert, who had led the clean-up attempt at the troubled organisation.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also investigated by the Ethics Committee but was cleared in August 2016 .



Borbely said he could not comment on specific cases that were pending or ongoing.



Borbely and Eckert remain with an active mandate until the end of Thursday's Congress.

