Versatile Mandzukic becomes Juve's secret weapon

Mario Mandzukic looks like an old-fashioned center forward, plays on the left wing and often transforms himself into one of Juventus' key defenders.



Travelled, Mandzukic spent three seasons at NK Zagreb, four each at Dinamo Zagreb and Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg four, two at Bayern Munich and one at Atletico Madrid, before joining Juventus for the 2015/16 season.



"I try to play for Juve with the same passion that fans show in their support for the club -- and that makes moments such as these so special to me," he said recently.



In all, he has scored a modest 22 goals in all competitions since joining Juventus at the start of last season.

