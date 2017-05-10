Everton skipper Jagielka uncertain about his future at club

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has said his future at the Premier League club remains uncertain, with his contract due to expire at the end of next season.



With manager Ronald Koeman's wanting to strengthen his defense in the upcoming transfer window, defender Jagielka said he still has more to offer after 10 years at the club.



Media reports have linked Jagielka with moves to Sunderland, Sheffield United and other clubs but the 34-year-old said that he was going to fight for his place at Everton during pre-season training.

...