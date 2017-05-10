Chelsea hopeful of sealing title at West Brom: Courtois

Leaders Chelsea want to beat West Bromwich Albion Friday to become Premier League champions, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said, as he sets his sights on lifting the trophy for the second time in three years at the club.



Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 3-0 on Monday to move seven points clear at the top of table after second-placed Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 at West Ham United last Friday.



Courtois joined Chelsea in 2011 and had three year-long loan spells at Atletico Madrid but returned to the London side in 2015 when Chelsea won the title under former manager Jose Mourinho.

