Buffon seeks to get gloves on elusive prize

Cardiff beckons for Gianluigi Buffon and an elusive Champions League winners' medal is not the only prestigious prize within the gangly reach of one of the great goalkeepers.



At 39, Buffon feared his chance to win club football's biggest competition might have gone after featuring in losing Juve teams in the 2003 and 2015 finals.



With Real Madrid the more likely opponents, shutting out Cristiano Ronaldo would inevitably bolster Buffon's prospects of ending the Portuguese striker and Lionel Messi's recent monopoly on world football's leading individual award.



The well-traveled Claudio Ranieri, whose long career included a stint managing Buffon at Juventus, says the case for Buffon is founded on more than patriotic fervor.



Buffon was among the club's leading stars who opted to stay and he has been a pillar of its rebirth as the predominant force in Italian football.

