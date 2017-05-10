Infantino says will talk to Muntari, fight racist ‘idiots’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he intends to talk with Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, the victim of racist abuse in Italian football, and vowed to fight racist "idiots".



Muntari was booked for complaining about racist abuse during a match at Cagliari and subsequently suspended, although that sanction was later lifted.



The FIFA president also said he would be discussing the issue with Italian Football Federation President Carlo Tavecchio about the issue.



The decision to punish Muntari has been widely criticized and the player himself has said FIFA and UEFA are not taking the issue of racism seriously.



"We've been very severe in Europe, in Latin America – we've been regularly publicizing the action of the committee on every action that relates to racism, homophobic chants and any kind of discrimination," she added.



Asked for her personal view on the Muntari case, the Senegalese official said that was irrelevant.

...