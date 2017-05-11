FIFA ethics heads ousted, Infantino blamed

FIFA has given no explanation for ousting the two heads of its Ethics Committee, but the move has led some to point the finger at President Gianni Infantino and left those hoping for reform at world football's governing body feeling uneasy.



FIFA's decision not to renew the mandate of chief ethics investigator Cornel Borbely and chief ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert – the men who banned former FIFA head Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini from the game – came at Tuesday's meeting of its ruling council.



Eckert is German and Borbely is Swiss.



Infantino himself has been silent on the reasons behind the moves.



On the other hand, at least one supporter of Infantino defended Tuesday's decision, with CONCACAF's Canadian President Victor Montagliani rejecting Borbely and Eckert's view that their replacement marked the death of reforms.

...