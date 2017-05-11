Real reach final, end Atletico hopes

Real Madrid inflicted a fourth Champions League elimination on Atletico Madrid in as many years Wednesday, losing their semifinal second leg 2-1 but progressing to the final 4-2 on aggregate.



Atletico had threatened an incredible comeback, Saul Niguez's powerful header and Antoine Griezmann's penalty inside 16 minutes cutting Real's aggregate lead to a solitary goal.



However, Isco's away goal just before halftime settled Real's nerves and left Atletico with too much to do to progress.



Ronaldo had scored eight times in his previous three Champions League appearances, however, the closest the World Player of the Year came to adding to his record 21 goals against Atletico was a driven free-kick at the start of the second half that was beaten away by Oblak.

...