United’s eggs in one basket for Champions League push

United manager Jose Mourinho will be putting all his eggs in one basket when he seeks against Celta Vigo at Old Trafford Thursday to move a step closer to ensuring Champions League football for next season.



Mourinho takes his side into the Europa League semifinal second leg against Celta Thursday, protecting a 1-0 lead comfortably earned in Spain and with United looking hot favorites to reach the final in Stockholm on May 24 .



He effectively gave up the challenge of earning Champions League qualification through United's Premier League placing when he decided not to field his strongest team at Arsenal Sunday and paid the price with an insipid 2-0 defeat.

...