Versatile Mandzukic becomes Juve’s secret weapon

Mario Mandzukic looks like an old-fashioned center-forward, plays on the left wing and often transforms himself into one of Juventus' key defenders.



The unsung hero opened the scoring on the way to Juve's 2-1 win over AS Monaco as they completed a 4-1 aggregate win in their Champions League semifinal Tuesday. But goals are not the most important part of his game.



Well-traveled, Mandzukic spent three seasons at NK Zagreb, four each at Dinamo Zagreb and Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg four, two at Bayern Munich and one at Atletico Madrid, before joining Juventus for the 2015/16 season.

...