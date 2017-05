Chelsea will have to fight for the win they need to secure the Premier League title at West Bromwich Albion Friday as the West Midlands club are determined to finish the season on a high after a woeful run, midfielder Chris Brunt has said.



West Brom, winless in their last six, have lost their last three home games 1-0 and host Chelsea in their final match of the season at The Hawthorns.



West Brom have beaten Chelsea in three of their last five league meetings at The Hawthorns.

