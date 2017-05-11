Roma looking over their shoulders as Juventus visit

Roma have a one-point cushion over Napoli and need to finish second to qualify for the Champions League group stage.



Juve are seven points clear of Roma and eight ahead of Napoli with three games each left.



Roma enjoyed a 4-1 win away to AC Milan last Sunday yet the harmony at the club has been disrupted by the uncomfortable Francesco Totti situation.



Roma will also be without Serie A's leading scorer Edin Dzeko after the Bosnian forward, who has scored 27 league goals, suffered a calf strain.

