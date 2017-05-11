Chelsea not complacent ahead of West Brom tie, says Cahill

Chelsea are confident but there is no complacency as the Premier League leaders go into Friday's game at West Bromwich Albion knowing that a victory would seal their second title in three years, defender Gary Cahill has said.



Chelsea capitalized on second-placed Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat by West Ham United Friday by beating Middlesbrough 3-0 Monday to move seven points clear at the top with three games left.



Chelsea could draw from their experience in the successful 2015 title race, Cahill said.



Chelsea host Watford and already-relegated Sunderland in their final two games before the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27 .

...