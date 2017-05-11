Infantino hits out at 'FIFA bashing' and 'fake news'

FIFA President Gianni Infantino took aim at critics of world football's governing body Thursday, saying the organisation had reformed and was now a victim of "fake news" and "FIFA bashing".



Speaking to the organisation's 67th congress in the Bahraini capital, Infantino, who replaced Sepp Blatter as head of FIFA in 2016, said it was truly transforming itself.



Infantino said criticism of the organisation under his leadership had not been fair, given improved transparency, controls and ethics procedures.



"FIFA bashing has become a national sport in some countries".



The Swiss administrator also made some barbed comments about some of his critics among governance experts.

