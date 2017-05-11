Stoke's goalkeeping change to prepare Butland, says Hughes

Stoke City's fit-again goalkeeper Jack Butland was picked ahead of Lee Grant for the club's last three Premier League games as the England international needed to prepare for future fixtures, manager Mark Hughes has said.



Butland returned to action in April after a year on the sidelines with an ankle injury and was chosen over Grant, who has kept nine clean sheets in 30 appearances for the club this season.



Hughes said that Grant could be the club's Player of the Year but having strong goalkeepers for next season was more important.

