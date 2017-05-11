Experience sees Real through Atletico cauldron and into final

Up against a baying Vicente Calderon crowd and a battle-hardened Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid could not produce the same dominant display as in their 3-0 win in the first leg but reached another Champions League final Wednesday thanks to their experience.



Goals from Saul Niguez and an Antoine Griezmann penalty inside 16 minutes gave Atletico tangible hope of pulling off the latest of a sensational set of comebacks in this season's Champions League but Real could not be intimidated.



"We're Real Madrid and we showed that we have more experience," added the prolific Portuguese, whose hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg had given Real a huge advantage in the tie.



Unlike last season's relatively straightforward run to the final, when they faced Roma, Wolfsburg and Manchester City before beating Atletico on penalties, Real have had a bruising path to the final to face Juventus in Cardiff on June 3, knocking out Napoli and Bayern Munich as well as Atletico.

