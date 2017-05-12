Experience key factor in Real path to final

Against a baying Vicente Calderon crowd and a battle-hardened Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid could not produce the same dominant display as in their 3-0 first-leg win, but reached another Champions League final Wednesday thanks to their experience.



"We're Real Madrid and we showed that we have more experience," added the prolific Portuguese, whose hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg had given Real a huge advantage in the tie.



Unlike last season's relatively straightforward run to the final, when they faced Roma, Wolfsburg and Manchester City before beating Atletico on penalties, Real have had a bruising path to the final to face Juventus in Cardiff on June 3, knocking out Napoli and Bayern Munich as well as Atletico.

...