What’s next for Atletico Madrid?

Despite a brave performance and a 2-1 second leg victory, Atletico Madrid's attempt to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit from their Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid fell short.



After 50 years Atletico will swap their home by Madrid's Manzanares river just south of the city center for the new 67,000 capacity out of town stadium to the city's north.



However, even when the bricks and mortar are in place, replacing the emotional tide with which the Calderon has carried Atletico to 18 wins in 22 Champions League games over the past four years is a different challenge.



However, one factor that threatens to halt Atletico's progress is a ban preventing them from signing new players until January.



Atletico are likely to be powerless over top scorer Antoine Griezmann's ability to leave with a number of clubs willing to meet his 100 million euro ($110 million) buyout clause.

