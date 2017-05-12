Man Utd, Ajax squeeze into Europa League final

Manchester United survived a sizable scare to reach their first Europa League final after a nervy 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo Thursday completed a 2-1 aggregate victory.



Marouane Fellaini's 17th-minute header put United 2-0 up on aggregate, but Celta hit back late on through Facundo Roncaglia, who was then sent off along with United's Eric Bailly following a center-circle shoving contest.



Both managers reverted to the teams that had started last week's first leg, which meant a United return for Paul Pogba, whose world-record transfer from Juventus is being investigated by FIFA.



Ajax, meanwhile, looked to have killed their tie against Lyon following their 4-1 win in last week's home leg when Kasper Dolberg gave them a 27th-minute lead.



Instead, Ajax will play their first final in this competition since winning the trophy in 1992 and their first European final since losing to Juventus in the Champions League in 1996 .

...