Forget Allardici, Sam's the Premier League Houdini

Sam Allardyce once mused that if he had been called 'Allardici' it might all have been so different, and given the chance to manage Real Madrid or Inter Milan he was sure he would have the medals to accompany the fashionable continental sheen.



Not flashy 'Allardici', a manager who always fancied he would have been a serial winner at the Bernabeu or San Siro, but once again good old 'Fireman Sam', the Midlander that unfancied, struggling Premier League clubs turn to when deep in the mire.



On Sunday, if he can steer Crystal Palace to a point from the basement showdown with Hull City, Allardyce will once again have protected his record of never having suffered relegation from the Premier League.



Considering the other clubs he has overseen -- Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Sunderland -- and often the difficult circumstances in which he took charge, this feat tells of his considerable strengths.

