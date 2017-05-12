Wenger aims to silence critics with Euro push

There is nothing Arsene Wenger relishes more than confounding his doubters and the Arsenal manager will know Saturday whether he has a strong chance of doing so once again.



That left Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League, three points behind Manchester City in the slot directly above.



City will have played their home game with Leicester City by the time Arsenal kick off at Stoke, but a Gunners victory is sure to stoke up the pressure on Liverpool, who are currently in third.



Jurgen Klopp's side are four points better off than Arsenal, but crucially have played one fixture more than City and the Gunners, and are at West Ham Sunday.



But while Wenger cannot wait to say 'told you so' to his critics Gunners defender Shkodran Mustafi is still concerned his team may have left it a little too late.

