Guardiola sees brighter Champions League future for City

City, who host Leicester City on Saturday, lie fourth in the Premier League, a point and a place behind Liverpool with one game in hand.



Guardiola said he had enjoyed his first season in English football, despite failing to add to the 21 trophies he won in seven years while in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.



The Catalan said he had also made a decision regarding the seven City players out of contract at the end of the season, who include midfielder Yaya Toure and full backs Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

...