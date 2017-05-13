Batshuayi delivers Chelsea Premier League title

Chelsea secured the Premier League title Friday after substitute Michy Batshuayi's 82nd-minute goal earned Antonio Conte's side a hard-earned 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion. The Belgian striker's late goal at The Hawthorns took Chelsea 10 points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur, who have only nine points left to play for.



It is Chelsea's second title win in three seasons, their sixth in total, and comes at the end of former Juventus and Italy coach Conte's first season as manager.



Chelsea were almost stunned inside 30 seconds as West Brom created the game's first chance.

...