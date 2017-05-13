What to watch in Europe’s main leagues this weekend

A draw at the capital side would be enough to hand Juventus an unprecedented sixth successive Serie A crown, with two matches to spare.



Defeat would leave them four points ahead of second-placed Roma and five ahead of Napoli if the latter win at Torino.



Juventus won five straight from 1931-35, Torino did it from 1943-49 (including a season that was canceled because of World War II), and Inter Milan did it from 2006-10 .



Juventus then play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3 .



Although Monaco's European dream is over after losing to Juventus in the Champions League semifinals, winning the French league seems an inevitable reality.



Archrivals Ajax could win their 34th title if Feyenoord slip up for a second weekend straight.



Going into the last round, Feyenoord have a one-point lead over Ajax, who take on Willem II in Tilburg Sunday.



A win Saturday against Vitoria Guimaraes, a team they have beaten the last seven times at home, will be enough to give Benfica an insurmountable lead ahead of the last round.



Porto were the last team to win four consecutive titles, from 2006-09 .

