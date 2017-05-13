One-horse races abound in Europe, from Bundesliga to Bulgaria

It's a far cry from the Bundesliga's ultramodern stadiums and multimillion-euro teams to Bulgaria's more humble league, yet the two have one thing in common – predictability. Bayern Munich recently strolled to their fifth successive German title virtually unopposed, lifting the trophy with three matches to spare while Ludogorets Razgrad, not to be outdone, won the Bulgarian contest with five matches left to become champions for the sixth season in a row.



Juventus are set to clinch a sixth successive Italian title while a number of smaller European leagues have become one-horse races with the same team winning almost every year, sometimes by an embarrassingly large margin.



Celtic claimed a sixth straight Scottish league title with eight matches remaining; BATE Borisov have been champions in Belarus for the last 11 seasons and Olympiakos Piraeus have only twice failed to win the Greek Super League since 1996 .



European Professional Football Leagues, the umbrella organization which groups the domestic leagues, says one of the problems is the way football's European governing body UEFA distributes its prize money from the Champions League.

...