After title, Conte sets sights on FA Cup



Even as he nursed a thick lip and lamented his sodden suit amid the mayhem of Chelsea's Premier League title celebrations, Antonio Conte was already targeting his next trophy bid.



The Italian now has his eyes on completing the Double with victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 27 .



Conte hurt his lip during a joyous melee with his fellow coaches after Michy Batshuayi's late winning goal and was forced to change clothes after being sprayed with Champagne in the dressing room.



He was then dragged out of his post-match media conference by celebrating players David Luiz and Diego Costa, but not before pinpointing the key moment in his side's season.



