Moyes disappointed with Defoe's relegation release clause

Sunderland manager David Moyes is upset that Jermain Defoe has a Premier League relegation release clause in his contract that allows the striker to leave the Stadium of Light at the end of the season.



The 34-year-old England international, who joined from Major League Soccer side Toronto in 2015, has scored 30 goals over the last two seasons at the club.



The 54-year-old Scot, however, is hoping to make several changes to the squad as he targets immediate promotion back to the first division.

